SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 2100 block Skyview West Drive, 8:24 a.m.
• Natural gas leak, 2300 block Tin Cup Circle, 10:08 a.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Primary EMS, 50 block West 13th Street, 12:27 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Illinois Street, 4:14 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Eastside Second Street, 5:17 a.m.
• Weed violation, Lincoln Drive, 8:09 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
• Parking complaint, O'Dell Court, 9:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Weed violation, Olive Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:50 a.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Fifth Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Birch Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Threat, West Fifth Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, West Timberline Drive, 5:26 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Sixth Street, 5:38 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 5:55 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Pima Drive, 7:11 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 7:25 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 8:38 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
• DUI, Crook Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Dispute, Welton Lane, 12 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 4:01 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fawn Trail, Banner, 10:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Justin Seidel, 27, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3