SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:01 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block North Brooks Street, 10:02 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Holmes Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 6:11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Loud music, Parker Avenue, 12:57 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 6:39 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:58 a.m.
• Weed violation, Arlington Boulevard, 8:18 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 8:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, Walnut Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, Clarendon Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Fifth Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Walnut Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Filthy premises, West Kooi Street, 9:44 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Sioux Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 12:21 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Accident, North Brooks Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 2:47 p.m.
• Damaged property, Pheasant Place, 3:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Weed violation, South Thurmond Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Huntington Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, B Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Wyoming Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Littering, Delphi Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Gladstone Street, 7:48 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West Fifth Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Open door, Grinnell Plaza, 9:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Mental subject, Smith Street, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Hit and run, Red Grade Road, Story, 12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Catherine A. Bradford, 63, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Alexander T. Jackson, 21, Nixa, Missouri, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas A. Mancini, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 15