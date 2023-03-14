SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 800 block West Loucks Street, 3:19 p.m.
• EMS assist; cancelled, Coffeen Avenue and Fleming Boulevard, 10:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 6:04 a.m.
• Mental subject, East Second Street, 6:51 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:39 a.m.
• Accident, Dome Drive, 7:44 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Heights Circle, 11:02 a.m.
• Fraud, Scott Drive, 11:05 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Smith Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Assault; simple, North Jefferson Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:16 p.m.
• Snow removal, Marion Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, East Brundage Lane, 4:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Death investigation, Sugarland Drive, 5:38 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Avoca Place, 5:42 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Kroe Lane, 9:38 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
• Medical, Fleming Boulevard, 10:44 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 10:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious person, West 13th Street, 2:58 a.m.
• Fraud, High Street, Big Horn, 11:42 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:09 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Dutch Creek Road and Elm Road, Banner, 6:45 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Stevens Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jason J. Brown, 35, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tyeden S. Eberly, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 6