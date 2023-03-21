SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Odor investigation, 50 block Welton Lane, 4:18 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Odor investigation, Welton Lane, 4:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious person, Main Street, 4:19 a.m.
• Open door, North Heights Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 8:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Water Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 1:15 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 1:50 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 12th Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fifth Avenue East, 6:59 p.m.
• Assault; simple, North Main Street, 7:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 8:22 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 10:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Alarm, Highway 345, Parkman, 9:27 a.m.
• Fraud, Highway 335, Big Horn, 1:55 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 8:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Aviation Drive, 9:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Donna L. Abel, 32, Lodge Grass, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Clifton R. Sharp, 41, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Donald G. Verley, 67, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 8