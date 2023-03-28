SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Water problem, 50 block East Grinnell Plaza, 1:11 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Burglary; cold, Avoca Place, 12:41 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sparrow Hawk Road, 6:37 a.m.
• Theft; cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 8 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Taylor Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
• Blackmail, Whitney Way, 11:42 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:50 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Martin Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Fifth Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Embezzlement, Sugarland Drive, 12:45 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Montana Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Victoria Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, NB Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Damaged property, Industrial Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Carrington Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Dow Street, 2:13 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Snow removal, Arapahoe Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Ninth Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 12:14 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 33, 12:59 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 11:10 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Aviation Drive, 10:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Raymond G. Rodgers, 44, Powder River, Arkansas, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 5