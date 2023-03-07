SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 700 block Gladstone Street, 3:06 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 2:08 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Taylor Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block West Loucks Street, 11:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Verbal dispute, Gladstone Street, 3:12 a.m.
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 3:54 a.m.
• Animal found, Fifth Avenue East, 7:42 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 8:16 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Thurmond Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 8:52 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Court, 9:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 9:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Littlehorn Drive, 10:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Pheasant Draw Road, 10:09 a.m.
• Road hazard, Main Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Dome Drive, 11:05 a.m.
• Theft; cold, West Works Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 12th Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Yonkee Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Werco Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
• Burglary; cold, Clark Circle, 1 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Snow removal, Sheridan Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Careless Driver, Fifth Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Medical, Taylor Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Family dispute, Swan Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Sugarland Drive, 3:22 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 4 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 5:34 p.m.
• Barking dog, Colonial Drive, 7:27 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 10:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Abandoned vehicle, Decker Road, 7:55 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 29, 8:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:33 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Aviation Drive, 6:51 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Threat, Leopard Street, 10:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Anthony Essary, 48, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kendra M. Lenz, 36, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Arianna L. Roth, 24, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 10