SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:44 a.m.
• Animal rescue, West Fifth Street and Adair Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
• Animal rescue, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block West Seventh Street, 1:39 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Drive, 5:44 a.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 6:15 a.m.
• Accident, First Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Meadowlark Lane, 9:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
• Fire, Fifth Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Fire, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 11:51 a.m.
• Shoplifter, North Main Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Juvenile found, North Main Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Warrant service, O'Dell Court, 12:53 p.m.
• Fraud, Long Drive, 12:57 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Lewis Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Timberline Drive, 1:27 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fourth Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:38 p.m.
• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Found property, Works Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 4:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Vicious dog, North Custer Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Second Avenue East, 5:23 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Sugarland Drive, 5:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Littering, Avoca Place, 6:44 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Shirley Cove, 7 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Cove Court, 9:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:08 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Vicious dog, Kleenburn Ponds, Acme, 10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Sheridan area, 2:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Canyon Ranch Road, Story, 7:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Barbara J. Hayes, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 5