SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 5:58 a.m.
• Structure fire, 2600 block Big Goose Road, 8:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Medical assist, Piper Road, 7:27 a.m.
• Structure fire, 2600 block Big Goose Road, 8:19 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 6:55 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 7:32 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 7:37 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Canby Street, 7:43 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Taylor Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Eastside Second Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Child endangerment, Mydland Road, 10:52 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
• Death investigation, Griffith Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 12:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:11 p.m.
•.Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
• K-9 request, Long Drive, 2:29 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Dog bite, Laclede Street, 3:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Papago Court, 5:01 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Demple Street, 6:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 6:20 p.m.
• Animal dead, Lewis Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Avoca Place, 7:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 9:11 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
• Warrant service, Brundage Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Curfew violation, South Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, Highway 331, mile marker 2, 10:10 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Knode Road and Sunrise Road, 10:27 a.m.
• Theft cold, Highway 14A, Dayton, 11:10 a.m.
• Fraud, River Road, Ranchester, 12:48 p.m.
• Court violation, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 12:51 p.m.
• Drug activity, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 5:32 p.m.
• Sex offense, Coffeen Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Medical, Piper Road, 7:27 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Ranchester area, Ranchester, 7:35 p.m.
• Structure fire, Big Goose Road, 8:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Alisha R. Forni, 19, Banner, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Caressa L. Grant, 34, Coopland, Texas, possession of controlled substance in powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charles J. Haukaas, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Riley S. Lewis, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher D. Scott, 65, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 4