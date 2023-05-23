SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 4:37 a.m.
• Gas line break, North Linden Avenue and West Loucks Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Animal rescue, West College Avenue and Big Horn Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Drive, 6:14 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Kroe Lane, 6:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 7:29 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 12:58 p.m.
• Dispute, Dunnuck Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avon Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Whitney Way, 2:19 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Animal incident, College Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Lewis Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 3:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 3:32 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Timberline Drive, 3:39 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 4:17 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 5 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Meade Creek Road, 7:02 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 7:03 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Disturbance of peace, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Trespass in progress, Highway 343 and Highway 345, Parkman, 9:53 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 14 East, Clearmont, 11:46 a.m.
• Domestic, Kelly Lane, Dayton, 12:22 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:13 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Kelly Lane, Dayton, 8:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Aviation Drive, 9:41 p.m.
• Road hazard, West 17th Street and Mydland Road, 11:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Powder Horn Road, 11:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Curtis C. Malli, 53, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua F. Wall, 34, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Hunter Weiss, 21, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 7