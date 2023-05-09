SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Broken gas line, 1300 block Avon Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Public service assist, 500 block Lewis Street, 3:53 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 6:35 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 600 block Delphi Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Stalking, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Water Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Cat trap, Warren Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Timberline Drive, 9:44 a.m.
• Drug activity, Taylor Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
• Careless driver, Gladstone Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 11:45 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Leopard Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:24 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:14 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Accident, Thurmond Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, South Canby Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Medical, Mydland Road, 6:32 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
• Dog at large, Brock Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 9:20 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue and Highway 332, 12:43 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Lane Lane, 9:16 a.m.
• Hit and run, Soldier Creek Road and Beckton Road, 9:30 a.m.
• Records only, Valley Road, 5:35 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Warn Road, 9:29 p.m.
• Records only, McCormick Road, 10:26 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 3