SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block East College Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Eighth and Spaulding streets, 5:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Curfew violation, East Brundage Street, 2:03 a.m.
• Driving under the influence, Main Street, 6:44 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 6:46 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Minuteman Court, 7:56 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10 a.m
• Harassment, Ridgeway Avenue, 120:19 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Cat trap, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:57 a.m.
• Death investigation, East College Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 12:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Olive Street, 2:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Animal found, Holmes Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Eighth Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:18 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Public contact, West Brundage Lane, 6:56 p.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Burglary cold, North Jefferson Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Shoot air gun, West Fifth Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Parkman, 12:05 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 11:42 a.m.
• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 1:17 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Canyon View Drive and Powder Horn Road, 4:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Shawn R. Apodaca, 45, Banner, interfere with officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sarah A. Snyder, 42, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5