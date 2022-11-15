SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke odor investigation, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 9:53 a.m.
• Gas leak, 1700 block Bender Lane, 11:01 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 12:17 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 31, 12:45 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 11:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Damaged property, 14th Street, 4:04 a.m.
• Blackmail, Avoca Place, 5:57 a.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 8:14 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Edwards Drive, 8:26 a.m.
• Delayed accident, North Main Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 9:51 a.m.
• Burglary (cold), Gillette Street, 10 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Child abuse (cold), De Smet Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 11:06 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
• Theft (cold), South Sheridan Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, Covey Run Road, 11:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, Exeter Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 1:29 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Olympus Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 3:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fourth Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, Fifth Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Delayed accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Remington Court, 7:54 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Fourth Avenue East, 11:04 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Records only, Big Horn Mountains, 11:44 a.m.
• Records only, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 31, 12:45 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Highway 14 East, Banner, 1:20 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 3:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 2