SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Park Street, 5:51 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:59 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block Sunrise Lane, 6:34 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Avenue, 11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Medical, Park Street, 5:50 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, Long Drive, 8:20 a.m.
• Court/violation, Park Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:25 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 12:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Theft of service, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:42 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Animal found, North Carlin Street, 2:45 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 2:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Marion Place, 3:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 5:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sumner Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Death investigation, West Timberline Drive, 7:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Ninth Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 10:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Hit and run, Holloway Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
• Theft in progress, Dayton Street and Highway 14, Ranchester, 1:46 p.m.
• Harassment, Highway 87, 2:05 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Kooi Street and Higby Road, 4:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Laura L. Dixon, 33, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 5