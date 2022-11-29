SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Emergency medical services assist, 1700 block North Heights Way, 11:05 a.m.
• EMS assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, Holloway Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, Soldier Drive, 5:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Noise complaint, North Custer Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 8:37 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Ash Avenue, 8:41 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Heights Way, 11:03 a.m.
• Careless driver, North Gould Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, Illinois Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Harassment, Highland Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Follow up, Mydland Road, 2:16 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 3:59 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:19 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Accident with injury, Holloway Avenue and West 15th Street, 7:12 a.m.
• Accident, Highway 335 and Bird Farm Road, 7:40 a.m.
• Hit and run, Highway 335, 10:26 a.m.
• Accident, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 11:37 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 2, 1:34 p.m.
• Accident, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 4, 1:39 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, 3:25 p.m.
• Missing person, Highway 14A, Dayton, 3:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Highway 14 West, Ranchester, 6:24 p.m.
• Accident, Paradise Park Road, 9:04 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Coy D. Payne, 53, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremiah L. Young, 40, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 7