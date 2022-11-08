SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block North Main Street, 4:38 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Pinyon Place, 9:56 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 10:34 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Alarm; fire, North Main Street, 4:34 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 6:16 a.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 7:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Eighth Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 8:41 a.m.
• Medical, Pinyon Place, 9:56 a.m.
• Structure fire, West Loucks Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Cat violation, Avoca Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sibley Circle, 11:14 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:25 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Hill Pond Drive, 11:37 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Seventh Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 12:39 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Burkitt Street, 1:18 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 2:03 p.m.
• Found property, Sioux Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 2:08 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Possession of drugs, Sheridan area, 2:41 p.m.
• Drug (other), Long Drive, 2:50 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Long Drive, 3:01 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Seventh Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Bruce Mountain Drive, 3:27 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Family dispute, Bellevue Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 7:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Family dispute, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:20 a.m.
• Burglary (cold), Cottontail Lane, 9:59 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 193, Banner, 10:17 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Silverton Drive, Ranchester, 12:33 p.m.
• Dog bite, Timm Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Buck Trail, Banner, 5:28 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 28, 5:48 p.m.
• Animal problem, West 16th Street and Berry Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Big Goose Road, 11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Zoe Canfield, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Alvin C. Cly, 36, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Stevel L. Johnson, 54, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3