SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke investigation, 50 block Green Meadows Drive, 12:02 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 100 block South Water Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 1800 block Warren Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, White Tail Lane, 4:46 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Alarm; burglar, South Main Street, 12:03 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 2:06 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 10:33 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 10:44 a.m.
• Simple assault, East Burkitt Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Dog violation, West 11th Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Riverside Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Delphi Avenue, 1 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 1:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, West 12th Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 2 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Gould Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Crescent Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Main Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Animal dead, Bellevue Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• Barking dog, Lincoln Drive, 6:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Fraud, Park Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Drug activity, Sherman Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 14th Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Gould Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Curfew violation, East Brundage Lane, 10:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Structure fire, Green Meadows Drive, 12:02 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dutch Creek Road, mile marker 14, Clearmont, 1:11 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Club House Drive, 11:08 a.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Reservoir, 1:06 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, The Monument, 3:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Bridge Street, Dayton, 5:56 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Wyarno Road, mile marker 11, 8:21 p.m.
• Domestic, Railway Street, Clearmont, 8:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Andrew R. Rebarchek, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 6