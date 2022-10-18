SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:23 a.m.
• Gas leak, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block Papago Drive, 2:07 p.m.
• Unauthorized burning, 4000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUI, Sheridan area, 2:32 p.m.
• Assist sheriff's office, Gillette Street, 4:52 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 8:35 a.m.
• Animal found, Bobwhite Court, 8:46 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Found property, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:37
• Littering, South Linden Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 11:56 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, noon
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Saberton Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Found property, South Main Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 3:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Third Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Eighth Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Civil standby, East Eighth Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Dana Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Mental subject, Lewis Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
• Animal found, Highway 335, 8:56 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 9:24 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 11:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Civil, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 2:30 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sugar Lane, 2:32 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 5:07 a.m.
• Littering, Upper Road, mile marker 2, 10:12 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 343 and Columbus Creek Road, Dayton, 11:51 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 1:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sundown Drive, Banner, 4:03 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Kroe Lane, 7:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 8, Parkman, 8:45 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Derek M. Camp, 38, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• John B. Marcarian, 57, Southwales, Australia, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Scott A. Nicholson, 56, Banner, homicide by vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mindee D. Rieger, 36, Sheridan, execute/authorize a forgery, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 8