SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Electrical outlet smoking, 500 block Big Goose Road, 9:19 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:05 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 900 block Sibley Circle, 8:14 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Test, 3:06 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Marion Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Welfare check, A Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 9:24 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 9:51 a.m.
• Hit and run, Big Horn, 10 a.m.
• Mental subject, Lewis Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:25 p.m.
• DUS, Brooks Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 3:01 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Whitney Way, 4:28 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fort Road, 4:35 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 5:05 p.m
• DUI, citizen report, Loucks Street, 5:38 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Whitney Way, 5:49 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sumner Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Mental subject, Lewis Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Panhandling, East Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 10 p.m.
• Alarm, Broadway Street, 11:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Dutch Creek Road and Wyarno Road, Banner, 1:01 a.m.
• Battery, Hickory Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
• Runaway, Grinnell Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Accident, Taylor Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Skyline Drive, 4:07 p.m.
• Damaged property, Piccard Road, 6:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Preston R. Prescher, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 1