SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Gas leak, 2000 block Bungalow Village Lane, 1:07 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 2:08 p.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block North Main Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block North Brooks Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Prowler, Champion Drive, 4:47 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:08 a.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 9:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carlin Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Elder abuse, Big Horn Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Weed violation, Brookie Path, 10:36 a.m.
• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Avoca Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Whitney Lane, 12:08 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:15 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Papago Drive, 12:29 p.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 12:40 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Sugarland Drive, 12:55 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Holmes Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fort Road, 2:07 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Lost property, East Works Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Brundage Lane, 3:22 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 3:28 p.m.
• Dog violation, Mydland Road, 3:30 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 3:53 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 6:27 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Burn within city limits, West Loucks Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Lost child, West Burkitt Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 10:44 p.m.
• Court/violation, Dunnuck Street, 11:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:42 a.m.
• Damaged property, Golf Course Road, 10:18 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton-Ohlman Road, Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 6:17 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Riverstone Drive, 8:58 p.m.
• K-9 request, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 18, 10:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Robert J. Peltier, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew C. Twomoons, 59, Lame Deer, Montana, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 6