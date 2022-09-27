SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Sibley Circle, 3:31 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Main and Fifth streets, 7:48 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block Phoenix Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Laclede Street, 9:38 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:28 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Alarm; burglar, Beaver Creek Road, 8:31 a.m.
• Fight, Highway 14 East, Banner, 11 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Pinedale Avenue, Banner, 3:59 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Yellowtail Drive and Chris Ledoux Way, 4:48 p.m.
• Found property, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 5:13 p.m.
• Missing person, West 13th Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Brinton Road, mile marker 2, 8:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Steven C. Skinner, 55, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident x2, interference with emergency calls, property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Natalie K. Webb, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 8