SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block North Broadway Street, 7:24 p.m.
Saturday
• Smoldering coal pile, 100 block Seymour Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 900 block Sibley Circle, 6:57 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Lewis St., 8:11 p.m.
Monday
• RMA assist, 1100 block East College Street, 5:33 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 800 block East Timberline Drive, 11:10 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 12:48 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:31 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Schiller Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Barking cold, East Works Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Whitney Way, 8:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Burkitt Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, Brundage Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Hit and run, Whitney Way, 12:23 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Emerson Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Medical, West Loucks St., 1:28 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avneue, 1:42 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Threats;cold, Dome Loop Road, 2:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Meridian Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Fraud, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Long Drive, 3:46 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:48 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
• Accident, North Main STreet, 4:37 p.m.
• Escort for Wounded Warriors bus, North Main Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 6:06 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Illinois Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Traffic control, Avoca Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Ridge Road, 6:24 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fourth Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan Avneue, 7:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen AVenue, 7:34 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Main Street, 8:24 p.m.
• Protection order violation, Long Drive, 9:04 p.m.
• Prowler, East Fourth Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Shots, Main Street, 9:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Creekside Lane, 9:55 p.m.
• Cat violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Reckless Driver, Whitney Way, 11:05 p.m.
• Careless driver, Whitney Way, 11:06 p.m.
• Harassment, Fifth Street, 11:51 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 a.m.
• Weapons display, North Main Street, 6:28 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 6:45 a.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 7:18 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Whitney Way, 9:55 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sioux Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Careless driver, Badger Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Highway 332, 12:12 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Holmes Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Public contact, Thorne-Rider Park Road, 2:25 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
• Family dispute, Sugarland Drive, 3:28 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Strahan Parkway, 6:02 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Lewis Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
• Parking violation, Illinois Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Alger Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Yellowtail Drive, 10:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avneue, 12:51 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Broadway Street, 1:30 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:48 a.m.
• Traffic stop, West Alger Avenue, 2:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avneue, 7:48 a.m.
• Public contact, Fifth Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 10:42 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Damaged property, Val Vista Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Trespass, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Clark Road, 1:27 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fith Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Stret, 2:17 p.m.
• Alarm, Bluebird Lane, 3:44 p.m.
• Stalking, Gladstone Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Public contact, West 12th Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wetlands Drive, 6:40 p.m.
• Traffic stop, 16th Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Medical, Sibley Circle, 6:56 p.m.
• Dispute, Linden Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Avoca Place, 8:14 p.m.
• Battery, Avoca Place, 8:16 p.m.
• Alarm;burglar, Long Drive, 8:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fort Road, 8:22 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Gladstone Street, 9:21 p.m.
• Drug other, East Brundage Lane, 9:41 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 11:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main STreet, 11:59 p.m.
Monday
• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Brundage Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Trespass progress, South Carlin Street, 6:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 7:41 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
• Follow up, Santa Monica Boulevard, 7:53 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Found property, Fifth Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lincoln Drive, 10:50 a.m.
• Animal injured, Bowman AVenue, 11:01 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Stevens Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Holoway Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Sugarland Drive, 2:04 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, 10th Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Animal found, South Linden AVenue, 4:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 4:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Colorado Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sugarland Drive, 5:59 p.m.
• Fireworks, West Fifth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main STreet, 11:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday-Monday
• Will be available in the Wednesday, Sept. 7 edition of The Sheridan Press.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday-Monday
• Will be available in the Wednesday, Sept. 7 edition of The Sheridan Press.
JAIL
Friday-Monday
• Will be available in the Wednesday, Sept. 7 edition of The Sheridan Press.