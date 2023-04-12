SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Kitchen fire, 700 block South Thurmond Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Diesel spill, 400 block Kingfisher Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 12:09 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Standby, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 2:19 a.m.
• Barking dog, Heights Drive. 5:32 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Tin Cup Drive, 9:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:01 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugar View Drive, 11:20 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 11:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:34 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:21 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Fraud, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Mountain View Drive, 4:09 p.m.
• Accident, North Scott Street, 4:16 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Gladstone Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
• Accident, West 11th Street, 6:26 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
• Drug activity, Whitney Way, 6:42 p.m.
• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Woodland Park Road, 7:24 p.m.
• Shots fired, Whitney Way, 7:26 p.m.
• Loud music, Coffeen Avenue, 7:35 p.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:20 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.
• DUS, Sugarland Drive, 9:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 10:25 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 10:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Fraud, Highway 87, Banner, 8:10 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Taylor Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
• Assault in progress, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:26 a.m.
• Warrant, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 11:37 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Highway 87, 12:54 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, Red Grade Road, 1:56 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 2:29 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 2:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Scott Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 7:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 7:26 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 7:53 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Little Goose Canyon Road, 8:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Charla E. Dillon, 40, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Clarinda G. Iron, 48, Dayton, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2