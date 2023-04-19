SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:04 a.m.
• Trouble alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 12:47 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 3:24 a.m.
• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 7:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 8:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Frackleton Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Drugs/possession Long Drive, 10:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Eighth Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Montana Street, 2:25 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Terra Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
• Careless driver, Loucks Street, 5:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Linden Avenue, 6:51 p.m.
• Fraud, Shelley Lane, 7:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 335, 7:47 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.
• Blackmail, Whitney Way, 10:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Open door, North Main Street, 6:22 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 7:15 a.m.
• School resource, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:34 a.m.
• Elder abuse, Fish hatchery Road, Banner, 8:48 a.m.
• Damaged property, Beatty Gulch Road, 9:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 87, 10:48 a.m.
• Domestic, Holmes Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 5:39 p.m.
• Missing person, Mobile Circle Drive, Ranchester, 6:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 8:24 p.m.
Tuesday
• Vandalism; cold, Cessna Road, 11:39 a.m.
• Records only, Saddle View Road, 2:18 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Weeping Willow Lane and Big Goose Road, 9:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Laura L. Dixon, 33, Sheridan, breach of peace, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Zackary J. Palmer, 21, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Tuesday
• Kendra M. Lenz, 37, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Richard G. Martinson, 57, Lincoln, Nebraska, interfering with an officer, felony theft, failure to appear warrant (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shannon N. Nesheim, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kayla B. Wollitz, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5