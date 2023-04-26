SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 900 block Emerson Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 900 block Leopard Street, 2 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 3:17 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, North Main Street and Eighth Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Gas odor, 800 block North Main Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:36 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Big Horn Fire Department assist, Sheridan area, 6:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 1:46 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:14 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Thurmond Street, 5:40 a.m.
• Public contact, South Sheridan avenue, 7:24 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 8:18 a.m.
• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 10:05 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Big Horn Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 11:37 a.m.
• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 1:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Main Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 3:29 p.m.
• DUS, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 5:56 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 6:19 p.m.
• Open door, North Scott Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Public contact, North Jefferson Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, East Fifth Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, Delphi Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 6:59 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Big Goose Road, 7:57 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 9:15 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Donegal Drive, 4:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 336, mile marker 1, 7:30 p.m.
• Missing animal, North Rail Road, Banner, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Benjamin T. Deck, 31, Logan, Utah, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shannon D. Hayes, 44, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Raymond G. Rodgers, 44, Powder River, Arkansas, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brendan W. Youpee, 28, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5