SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 3:47 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block South Water Street, 10:58 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 1:51 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 5:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Breach of peace, Sibley Circle, 12:18 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 a.m.
• Damaged property, Victoria Street, 6:55 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:32 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 10:17 a.m.
• Theft; cold, West 12th Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, North Main Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Pima Drive, 10:39 a.m.
• Fraud, Laclede Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Thurmond Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Canby Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, East Burkitt Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Mental subject, Lewis Street, 1:21 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Avoca Place, 1:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Stalking; cold, Avoca Place, 2:25 p.m.
• Damaged property, Lewis Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Gould Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Stalking; cold, West Burkitt Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Drug activity, South Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Death investigation, Edwards Drive, 9 p.m.
• Civil standby, West Fifth Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:36 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Horseshoe Road, Dayton, 3:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Donna L. Abel, 33, Lodge Grass, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Ramsrun T. Armajo, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James Kitterman, 21, Ranchester, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Karico A. Left Hand, 33, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), district court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3