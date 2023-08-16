SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 600 block Clark Circle, 3:04 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 7:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, Schiller Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 8:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 11:41 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 2:14 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
• Cat trap, Colony Park Drive, 3:21 p.m.
• Animal found, Second West Parkway, 3:30 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan, 4:14 p.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 4:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Interstate 90 westbound, 7:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 8:28 p.m.
• Family dispute, Sioux Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Heartland Drive, 9:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Neighbor dispute, Cattail Lane, 9:42 a.m.
• Lost property, Home Ranch Place, 9:48 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 6:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Box Cross Road, 7:14 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 71, Dayton, 9:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 10:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Lisa G. French, 54, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3