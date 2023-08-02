Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Rain. High 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.