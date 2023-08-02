SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 100 block Kooi Street, 8:21 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 12:42 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Mydland Road, 3:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Florence Avenue, 4:16 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:29 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 6:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 6:35 a.m.
• Welfare check, Woodland Park Road, 6:58 a.m.
• Hit and run, Park Drive, 7:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 8:58 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Main Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Illinois Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Animal bite, Whitney Way, 11:37 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 12:58 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Skeels Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Animal incident, Gladstone Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Heartland Drive, 1:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
• Animal incident, First Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Main Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Adam Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Works Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 6:05 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 14th Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Illinois Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 8:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 8:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Carrington Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Edwards Drive, 9:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Fifth Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Parker Avenue, 10:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 10, Parkman, 10:34 a.m.
• Fraud, Highway 14 East, 1:45 p.m.
• Found property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:51 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Yonkee Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 25, 8:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Tina M. Martinez, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 36
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 5