SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1000 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12:34 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• EMS assist; canceled, 200 block East Fifth Street, 1:58 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:10 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 3:11 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 4:15 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Idaho Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Mental subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:24 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:49 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 2:31 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:39 a.m.
• Fraud, Demple Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Burkitt Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Traffic control, Sheridan Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 10:17 a.m.
• Found property, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East 12th Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Trespass; cold, Wyoming Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East College Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Tin Cup Circle, 4:06 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Harassment, Townhouse Place, 4:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Grinnell Plaza, 5:07 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 7:38 p.m.
• Animal found, Marion Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Brundage Lane, 7:42 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 7:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, North Main Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Domestic, Victoria Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:07 a.m.
• Fraud, West 16th Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Family dispute, Holloway Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Damaged property, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 7:52 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Andrea K. Ferries, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4