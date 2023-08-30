SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 50 block South Water Street, 1:42 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 2:45 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block Sugarland Drive, 4:11 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 7:08 a.m.
• Gas leak, 300 block South Linden Street, 8:55 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 12:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Seventh Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Death investigation, Avoca Avenue, 7:04 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Public contact, Kroe Lane, 8:12 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Sheridan area, 9:59 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 10:27 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Edwards Drive, 11:17 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Third Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• DUS, College Meadows Drive, 3:59 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, College Meadows Drive, 5:41 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Family dispute, North Main Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Smith Street, 8:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Airport Road, 9:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Dog bite, Dana Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, Dayton, 2:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Clearmont area, 7:23 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 1