SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 8:48 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Stolen vehicle; cold, Mydland Road, 6:20 a.m.
• Accident, Dunnuck Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Snow removal, Exeter Avenue, 10:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Snow removal, Avon Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Swan Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Careless driver, West Brundage Lane, 1:31 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Accident, Burton Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue 2:35 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Snow removal, West Brundage Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, East Fifth Street, 4 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
• DUI, West 10th Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 4:48 p.m.
• Assault; simple, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Second Avenue East, 6:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:25 p.m.
• Medical, Whitney Way, 9:59 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Yellowtail Drive, 10:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 10:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Records only, West 13th Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West 13th Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 East, mile marker 2, 7:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, PK Lane and Beckton Road, Wolf, 11:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Marcellus Biot, 76, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, possession of controlled substance, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Julia P. Maertens, 18, Buffalo, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Dalton W. Turner, 26, Sheridan, DUI (2), DUS, driving without Interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2