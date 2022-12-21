SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:19 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 12:05 p.m.
• Chimney fire, 400 block Park Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 11:49 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Activated smoke alarm, Ash Avenue, 12:18 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, Ash Avenue, 2:03 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:36 a.m.
• Noise complaint, 14th Street, 5:10 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 9:36 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:45 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 10:13 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 11:50 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 1:35 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Tenth Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Structure fire, Park Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Clark Circle, 3:47 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 4:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Custer Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park Drive, 11:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Lane, 5:41 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, mile marker 2, 9:42 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 11:19 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 16, 8:20 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 East, mile marker 10, 8:41 p.m.
• Accident, Island Road, mile marker 2, Big Horn, 9:16 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Tarra N. Boyd, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Justin D. Green, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Scott J. Kobielusz, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3