SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Carbon monoxide, 800 block West Works Street, 7:06 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:20 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1000 block Park Drive, 4:25 p.m.
• Arcing power line, 1600 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Sixth Street and Main Street, 6:11 p.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 7:12 p.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block West 13th Street, 11:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle fire, Maverick Lane, 7:59 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• DUS, Big Horn Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
• Accident, Pond Drive, 1:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Death investigation, Ponderosa Drive, 9:17 a.m.
• Snow removal, Wetlands Drive, 11:24 a.m.
• Snow removal, East Brundage Lane, 11:47 a.m.
• Dog at large, Kittering Road, 12:14 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 1:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 3:04 p.m.
• Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 3:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Industrial Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 4:40 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 4:57 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Crook Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, East Alger Avenue, 9:35 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Prowler, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Industrial Road, 10:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Theft; cold, Taylor Avenue, 6:08 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Maverick Lane, 7:50 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Hawk Lane, 9:36 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 7.5, 1:38 p.m.
• Elder abuse, West Heald Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Fort Road, 5:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Highway 345, Parkman, 7:30 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Andrew S. Alden, 21, Sheridan, DWUS, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Taylor Bruso, 26, Cheyenne, compulsory auto insurance, expired registration, careless driving, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua I. Pierce, 42, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3