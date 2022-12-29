SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 100 block West Heald Street, 6:36 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1200 block Sixth Avenue East, 6:18 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block Marion Street, 9:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Activated carbon monoxide alarm, Big Goose Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• EMS assist, Coyote Lane, 4:42 p.m.
• EMS assist, Country Estates Drive, 6:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Public intoxication, Val Vista Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 7:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 8:41 a.m.
• Animal incident, Fairway Lane, 8:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Lost property, East Loucks Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Accident, Victoria Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Found property, Highland Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Carlin Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, West Loucks Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Main Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.
• DUS, West Burrows Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West Fifth Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Avoca Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Animal incident, Broadway Street, 5:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• Domestic, East Seventh Street, 9 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Hill Pond Drive, 10:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 11:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 11:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• DUI, West Fifth Street and Soldier Creek Road, 2:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Death notification, Green Meadows Drive, 10:48 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 87 southbound and Highway 335, 1:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Hersey Road, Parkman, 4:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Dalton A. Barfield, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jesse R. Feels, 44, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jody M. Gribble, 41, Ranchester, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Trevor A. Snook, 30, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3