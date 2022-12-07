SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 700 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Idaho Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block West Works Street, 11:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Public contact, Smith Street, 7:28 a.m.
• Public intoxication, West Eighth Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Accident, Val Vista Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Evidence disposed, West 12th Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Fraud, North Custer Street, 2:51 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, De Smet Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Cat violation, South Main Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Accident, Works Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Stalking, Ridgeway Avenue, 5 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 7:40 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Delphi Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, Martin Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
• Escort, Sheridan area, 9:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:19 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
• Medical, West Works Street, 11:02 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, Home Ranch Circle, 1:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Acme Road, Ranchester, 2:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Taylor Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 41, Banner, 7:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Shauna Denecke, 19, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2