SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist; cancelled on arrival, 1000 block Long Drive, 9:17 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Main Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block North Main Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Broadway Street, 5:29 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 3:14 a.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 7:22 a.m.
• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 7:33 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 9:15 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Lewis Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 12:41 p.m.
• Snow removal, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park Side Court, 2:01 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Bellevue Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Accident, Illinois Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Dunnuck Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Family dispute, Lewis Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Creekside Lane, 9:15 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, South Linden Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Custer Street, 11:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Pleasant Valley Lane, 12:15 p.m.
• Accident, Adkins Valley Lane, 12:57 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Poplar Trail, 2:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 20, 6:14 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Kroe Lane, 7:46 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Bell Drive, 10:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Arlen H. Bruce, 31, Sheridan, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mary E. Gulley, 44, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston R. Prescher, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Andrew R. Rebarchek, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 2