SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1600 block Park Side Court, 8:22 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 8:34 a.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block North Custer Street, 11:58 a.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Beckton Street, 1:04 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block North Gould Street, 1:34 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block Highland Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 5:22 a.m.
• Accident, 10th Street, 6:52 a.m.
• Assist SO, West 13th Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:20 a.m.
• Accident, Hillpond Drive, 7:31 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Sheridan area, 7:58 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Accident, Victoria Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Traffic control, Fifth Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
• Accident with injury, North Custer Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 12:18 p.m.
• Accident, Zuni Drive, 12:43 p.m.
• Animal found, Kilbourne Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 1:22 p.m.
• Medical, Highland Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Lewis Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 2 p.m.
• Found property, West College Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• Snow removal, South Main Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Accident, Tech Drive, 4:10 p.m.
• Snow removal, Wyoming Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Gould Street, 6:18 p.m.
• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, Circle 3 Drive, 7:55 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mountain View Drive, 8:26 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Horn Avenue, 10:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Assist agency, Brooks Street, Gillette, 12:59 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Highway 335 and Upper Road, 2:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 3:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Highland Avenue, 7:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Sarah M. Andrews, 37, Dayton, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Eric Macormic, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2