SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Domestic, West Burkitt Street, 12:33 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 1:59 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Hillcrest Drive, 7:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 7:26 a.m.
• Weapons purchase, North Main Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Court papers delivered, South Canby Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Lost property, Sibley Circle, 12:27 p.m.
• Damaged property, Whitney Way, 12:32 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Colorado Street, 1:00 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Big Horn Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avoca Place, 2:39 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Accident, Vista Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 3:57 p.m.
• Embezzlement, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 4:55 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Hit and run, Lewis Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Arlington Boulevard, 5:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Hit and run, Airport Road, 8:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 9:24 p.m.
• Dispute, Delphi Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
• Harassment, Ridgeway Avenue, 11:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 2:09 a.m.
• Accident, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 9:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Soldier Creek Road, 7:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Robyn M. Belinskey, 61, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Wyle J. Ivie, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston R. Prescher, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jerry E. Washington, 46, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5