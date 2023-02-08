SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 6:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:16 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Ulm Road, 7:20 a.m.
• Filthy premises, East Montana Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Victoria Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Jefferson Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Removal of subject, South Badger Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Domestic, West 12th Street, 11:38 a.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, North Jefferson Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Broadway Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Accident, Colorado Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Brundage Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Dunnuck Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Big Horn Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, West Mountain View Drive, 9:12 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Creek Road, 10:07 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Lane Lane, 1:37 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 9, Ranchester, 3:15 p.m.
• Transport, West Timerline Drive, 3:26 p.m.
• Transport, West Boxelder Road, Gillette, 6:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Tuesday
• Scott T. Pilch, 22, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• William J. Twite, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2