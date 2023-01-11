SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Home Ranch Place, 3:28 a.m.
• Public contact, Mydland Road, 8:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Harassment, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Driver's license violation, West Fourth Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, Idaho Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Harassment, North Jefferson Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 3:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Place, 3:08 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Dana Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Dow Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Horn Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 8:32 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Brundage Lane, 8:58 p.m.
• DUI, Main Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 9:37 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Swan Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Broadway Street, 10:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suicidal subject, Home Ranch Place, 3:19 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Ulm Road, Clearmont, 10:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 1:18 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 10:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Kevin E. Badgett, 57, Sheridan, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Theodore P. Warren, 34, Kansas City, Missouri, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3