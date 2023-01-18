SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1600 block Park Side Court, 8:37 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, Broadway Street, 1:14 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Gladstone Street, 4:16 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 5:55 a.m.
• Death investigation, College Meadow Drive, 6:53 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Illinois Street, 6:54 a.m.
• Snow removal, Mountain View Drive, 8:11 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Parker Avenue, 8:18 a.m.
• Burglary; cold, Marion Street, 8:19 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Sugar View Drive, 8:57 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Alger Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Main Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Animal found, Edwards Court, 12:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 12:39 p.m.
• Harassment, Michael Drive, 12:39 p.m.
• Mental subject, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 2:54 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Gladstone Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Loucks Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Careless driver, Martin Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:10 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:47 p.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Accident, Highway 335, 6:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Valley Vista Lane, Banner, 4:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bell Drive, 5 p.m.
• Harassment, Sage Street, Rock Springs, 11:23 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Gerald E. Hamilin Jr., 33, Sheridan, breach of peace, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Eric Macormic, 38, Sheridan, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4