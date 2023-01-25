SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 100 block North Main Street, 11:28 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Breach of peace, Fifth Street, 5:08 a.m.
• Alarm; robbery, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 a.m.
• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 8:39 a.m.
• Death investigation, Airport Road, 8:41 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Avoca Place, 8:53 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 9:13 a.m.
• Threat, East Fifth Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Pima Drive, 9:34 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Removal of subject, West Whitney Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Loucks Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Smith Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West 12th Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Hazardous condition, South Gould Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 4:04 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 8:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 10th Street, 9:39 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Seventh Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Criminal entry, Hillside Lane, 7:34 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 8:51 a.m.
• Death investigation, H and S Drive, 9:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
• Information, Meade Creek Road, 4:16 p.m.
• Accident, Bird Farm Road, 7:32 p.m.
• Records only, West 11th Street, 10:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• David C. Briscoe, 20, Basin, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Turner J. Taylor, 25, Sheridan, reckless endangering, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2