SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 1:17 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:37 a.m.
• Activated sprinkler flow alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:54 a.m.
• Residential water leak, 300 block Idaho Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 11:46 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 5:15 a.m.
• Assist agency, Idaho Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 10:29 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Forgery, Holmes Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carrington Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Accident, Alger Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Warrant service, Main Street, 1:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sherman Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
• Fraud, Adkins Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Seventh Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Papago Drive, 3 p.m.
• Fight, Avoca Place, 3:36 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Bungalow Village Lane, 4:43 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 19, 12:34 a.m.
• Death investigation, Deer Run, 6:53 a.m.
• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 a.m.
• Agency assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 6:29 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 8:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Pinehurst Drive, 11:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• William E. Gilmore, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Mickey L. Johnson, 49, Sheridan, interfering with an officer, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 8