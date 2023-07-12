SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• DUI, Kentucky Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
• Threat, Mydland Road, 1:20 a.m.
• Foot pursuit, East Fifth Street, 2:33 a.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Weapons purchase, East Brundage Lane, 11:37 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, North Brooks Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 1:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Damaged property, Excalibur Way, 2:48 p.m.
• Fight, West 10th Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Loucks Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Family dispute, Poplar Trail, 7:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Val Vista Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 13th Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Mydland Road, 9:49 p.m.
• Warrant service, Townhouse Place, 9:53 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Crook Street and East First Street, 2:31 a.m.
• Open door, North Custer Street, 2:48 a.m.
• Accident, McCormick Road, 7:51 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Penrose Lane, Banner, 8:28 a.m.
• Lost property, Red Grade Road, Story, 8:46 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mallard Road, 11:41 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Horn Avenue and Woodland Park Road, 12:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 17th Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Main Street, Dayton, 4:59 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West 17th Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Accident, Valley View Drive, 10:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Aileen L. Addison, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Justin A. Gorzalka, 30, Sheridan, open container by vehicle operator, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3