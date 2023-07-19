SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:02 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:40 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block South Water Street, 9 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block West 11th Street, 10:19 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Way, 5:33 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Beaver Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Alarm, Pond Drive, 7:26 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Brundage Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Loucks Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Laclede Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Indecent exposure, East Brundage Lane, 10:30 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Lost property, Grinnell Plaza, 11:24 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Big Horn Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Omarr Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 11:28 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Main Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 12:35 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Gould Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 3:59 p.m.
• Dog violation, Mydland Road, 4:03 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West 14th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Connor Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Animal found, Val Vista Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West 12th Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West 15th Street, 5:38 p.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Street, 5:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 6:28 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Burrows Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 10:13 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Heald Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Littering Road and Skeels Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Club House Drive, 3:44 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Main Street, Dayton, 6:08 a.m.
• Welfare check, Crystal Creek Drive and Big Horn Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
• Accident, Helen Lane, Banner, 8:18 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Upper Road, 8:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fort Road and 17th Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Threat, Adkins Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 28, 11:53 a.m.
• Warrant service, Bellevue Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
• Family dispute, Dana Avenue, 7:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Andrea Bourne, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher J. Fox, 43, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Robert T. Milliron, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brian A. Wille, 34, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 6