SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:09 a.m.
• Cut natural gas line, West Eighth Street and Val Vista Street, 8:23 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:50 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block North Gould Street, 2:10 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Alarm, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:34 a.m.
• Animal incident, Long Drive, 5:24 a.m.
• Mental subject, Lincoln Drive, 7:02 a.m.
• Found property, East Burkitt Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Custody dispute, South Water Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Burkitt Street, 8:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Weed violation, South Main Street, 8:57 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Gabrielle Court, 9:45 a.m.
• Civil standby, Mydland Road, 10:12 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:@2 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
• Weed violation, Sunrise Lane, 11:36 a.m.
• Weapons purchase, Broadway Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 2 p.m.
• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fourth Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Mydland Road, 5:50 p.m.
• Fraud, West 11th Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Animal incident, Wyoming Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Coffeen Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
• Loud music, Frank Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Custody dispute, Bowman Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Drug activity, Country Estates Drive, 5:25 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Lane, 7:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:02 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, 10:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Dawn Durham, 40, eluding an officer, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathan W. Stieve, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 1