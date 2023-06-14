Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.