SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 9:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Animal incident, Bowman Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
• Prowler, Idaho Avenue, 2:06 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 3:58 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 5 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Canby Street, 6:03 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 9:25 a.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 10 a.m.
• Weed violation, South Canby Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Weed violation, South Carlin Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Court/violation, South Main Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Big Horn Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Scott Circle, 1:55 p.m.
• Weapons discharge, West Eighth Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Traffic control, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, West 12th Street, 3:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Assault; simple, South Carrington Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Theft; cold, South Main Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
• Harassment, Wyoming Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Big Horn Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
• Runaway, Bender Lane, 9:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, Warren Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 11:07 p.m.
• Urinating in public, Main Street, 11:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 25, 12:28 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Cox Valley Road, 9:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Mydland Road and West Fifth Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, Rawhide Drive, Banner, 11:27 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Park Reservoir, 1:30 p.m.
• Harassment, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Paradise Park Road and Upper Road, 3:42 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Red Grade Road, Story, 11:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• La Tonya D. Porter, 46, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3