SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 200 block Brock Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 200 block Smith Street, 2:32 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Civil standby, B Street, 6:31 a.m.
• Cat violation, North Main Street, 7:31 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Medical, Brock Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Gould Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Theft; cold, East Brundage Lane, 12:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 12:50 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Heights Court, 2:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 3:06 p.m.
• Public contact, North Brooks Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Weed violation, Cove Court, 3:33 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, Sheridan area, 4:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
• DUS, West 15th Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:37 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14-16 and Lower Powder River Road, Arvada, 8:13 a.m.
• Damaged property, Red Grade Road, mile marker 23.5, Story, 8:28 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Goose Road, 1:30 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Kittering Road, 4:22 p.m.
• Perjury, West 13th Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Civil standby, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Country Club Lane, 9:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 10, 10:55 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 11:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Sarah A. Groth, 38, Sheridan, unauthorized use of an automobile, check fraud, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, contempt of court/bench warrant, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ethien L. Lamb, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant (3), out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Joseph S. Mcnaughton, 44, Casper, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lena Oldham, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Seth T. Orlandi, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3