SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Unauthorized burn, Mydland Road and Quail Ridge Drive, 2:29 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 4:07 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block South Thurmond Street, 6:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Probation violation, West 14th Street, 12:39 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Airport Road, 1:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Frackleton Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Drive, 5:35 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:41 a.m.
• Cat violation, Taylor Avenue, 9 a.m.
• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Cat trap, Avoca Place, 9:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 12:57 p.m.
• Animal found, Lewis Street, 1:08 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Long Drive, 3:41 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Beaver Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Brooks Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 5:48 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Fifth Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Animal found, 10th Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Carlin Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Pheasant Place, 10:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Medical, Highway 339 and Highway 338, 7 a.m.
• Welfare check, Thorne Rider Road, Story, 1:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue and Woodland Park Road, 9:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Travis J. Ranek, 43, Lead, South Dakota, possession of a controlled substance; plant form (2), interfering with an officer, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Donald G. Verley, 67, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 0