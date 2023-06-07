SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 50 block South Water Street, 5:30 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 11:44 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Broadway Street, 3:19 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 1:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sibley Circle, 1:55 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 9:57 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Emerson Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 10:18 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 10:33 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sibley Circle, 10:54 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Kooi Street, 12 p.m.
• Barking dog, West 14th Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Highland Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
• Runaway, Emerson Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Long Drive, 1:34 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Main Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 3:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Ridge Road, 4:06 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Montana Street, 5 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Frackleton Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, 11th Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Fraud, South Main Street, 6:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 7:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, North Piney Road, Banner, 12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Higby Road, 1:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Kristi Lane, 5:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 16th Street, 8:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Michael B. Mericle, 37, New Orleans, Louisiana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shane W. Merkey, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Theodore A. Schumacher, 59, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, out of county court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3