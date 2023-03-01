SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Odor investigation, 3800 block Industrial Road, 3:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 7:56 a.m.
• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 8:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 9:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Dome Loop, 9:39 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sagebrush Drive, 9:56 a.m.
• Drug activity, West Fifth Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:52 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Whitney Way, 1:28 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Omarr Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 2:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, South Main Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kurtz Drive, 2:48 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Threat, West Fifth Street, 3:59 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brooks Street, 4:17 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:34 p.m.
• DUI, East Loucks Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Snow removal, Big Horn Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Fifth Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Snow removal, Bannock Drive, 5:37 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Fifth Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 6:58 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Jefferson Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Harassment, South Canby Street, 9:52 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Domestic, State Highway 335, 11:49 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 17th Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Interference, South Main Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Records only, South Main Street, 3:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Macey A. Alden, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jordan Burton, 29, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shauna L. Denecke, 19, Sheridan, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Anthony Essay, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 1